Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar Panchayat is back with its latest season. The cult hit seems to have made a solid return with the third season in the franchise. The latest season will revolve around Tripathi's love angle with Rinki, his transfer, Prahlad's state of well-being and the elections in Phulera.

The brilliant cast

While Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav is seen as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Chandan Roy as Vikas, and Sanvikaa as Rinki. Fans and followers of the show seem to have binged watched it the night it dropped and social media is filled with comments and reviews of the latest season. Let's take a look at some of them.

Social media goes gaga

"Nobody goes before its time. This season of Panchayat hits different," wrote a user. "Happiness has returned #panchayat," another user commented. "They delivered again TVF, it's time for a feature film," a social media user commented. "Waited for almost a year and it didn't disappoint at all," another social media user opined.

"#Panchayat is the only web series which hasn't disappointed in any season," a comment read. "Panchayat Season 3 has once again proven why it stands out as one of the finest examples of Indian web series storytelling. Every single scene capture the essence of rural India with its heartfelt narrative and compelling characters," read another comment.

However, there were a few who felt that the series lacked the humour that the first two seasons had. Some even added this season was at the verge of being boring barring a few episodes which then exceeded expectations.