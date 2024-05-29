Neena Gupta is back as Manju Devi with another season of Amazon Prime's Panchayat. Neena, who plays the role of village Phulera's sarpanch, was seen attending the screening of the show along with the rest of the team. For the event, the Saans actress chose to go with an all white look. She wore loose white shirt and paired it up with white shorts.

Gets trolled

While we think Neena totally aced the summer look, many on social media jumped to age shame the actress. "Extremely poor choice of dressing," wrote a user. "Desperation in old age," another user commented. "Trying to be Malaika or Urfi," a social media user commented. "Dadi's leg piece wtf is this fashion," another social media user made fun.

"Cringe", "inappropriate" were some more comments on the video doing the rounds. However, there were many who advocated Neena's choice of wearing whatever she feels. "People cant digest that she's living her life fully rather than waiting to die," wrote a user. "Aging so gracefully...growing old doesn't mean wearing saree or suit only ..if one has a fit body at any age ..anything can be worn ..getting old is natural," another user commented.

Some come out in support

"If a guy is wearing shorts despite of age , there will be no negative comments . Why only for ladies we have defined a dress code for every phase of age ??" read one more of the comments. The depiction of progressive women is not always well received on small screens. Talking about the same, Gupta said in an interview that 'progressive women' are seen like vamps and negative persons.

"You can't (play progressive woman), they become vamps. Like, in my television show, 'Khandaan', I played the role of a progressive woman, and it became like a negative character. Bold (women) characters don't work here (in India). In movies, we see them (women) as sati savirtri," she said in an interview with a website. Panchayat is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.