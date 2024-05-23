Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar are all set to be back with the third season of Panchayat. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the show based on the village Phulera and its residents to be back with the next season. The trailer of the third season was shared earlier this month and received warm applause from the audience.

What bothered Neena Gupta

Now, Neena Gupta, who plays a pivotal role in the series has revealed that she wasn't happy shooting for Panchayat 3. The Saans actress added that she kept complaining to herself during the shoot and it made things difficult for her. Neena said that the shooting had to be done in peak summers due to the date issues of the other cast members.

"I am happiest when I am working. At that time, I am not bothered about sand, 47-degree heat, and all if the work is good. When we did Season 3 of Panchayat, we again shot in peak summer because of date issues of people. We would keep wet cloths on our faces and necks. No matter how many umbrellas you have, when you are getting ready for a shot, before 'sound' and 'action', some time is taken to get the shot ready," Neena told Mirchi Plus.

How she convinced herself

The Badhai Do actress further added that for one shot when the umbrellas were removed and she had to stand under the blazing sun, she thought to herself of why was she doing it. "In one shot, I was standing under the blazing sun, and the director announced 'sound, action,' so the umbrellas were removed. But it took some time to get the shot started, and I was burning. I was complaining to myself, saying, 'Ye kya hai? (What is this?)'."

Neena further said that she realised that there was no point complaining and the moment she realised that, she was okay to go ahead with the shoot despite the weather conditions. Panchayat 3 will be back on May 28 on Amazon Prime Video.