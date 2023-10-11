Bollywood friendships are often misunderstood and said that two female leading ladies in showbiz can't be friends. However, that is not the case. Celeb friendships have passed and sailed through troubled waters and shows that come what may, they are thick and best of friends.

Be it Salman Khan- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Disha Patani – Mouni Roy to Alia Bhatt and Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, Ananya Pandey - Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Not many know that Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan are best friends.

Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan set the internet ablaze

Both the leading ladies are in their 70's and their style file will give millennials and Gen Z a run for their money.

On Tuesday night, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan made head-turning appearances at a party. Both the actors looked glamorous and stunning.

Soni Razdan opted for a plunging neckline black outfit and Neena Gupta wore a mint green Spaghetti Strap midi dress. Neena's bold outfit was worth lauding for.

Netizens also loved BFF Neena and Soni's camaraderie and sartorial choices. While a section of netizens was left unhappy with Soni and Neena's choice of dressing.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Why wear such outfits at this age.. u can look amazing in sober clothes also .."

Another said, "Ek minute ke liye Nina Jee mujhe Alia Bhat lag.." Neena Gupta looks like Alia Bhatt.."

The third one said, " I am not orthodox, still I didn't like her in skimpy clothes.."

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable selfie with her old friends" Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Divya Seth Shah. The picture reminds us of the 90's show and the era when we saw them on TV shows.