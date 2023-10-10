Fans are waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The film's trailer will drop on October 16, 2023. The teaser posters and solo posters of Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar firing his opponents with machine guns were loved by fans and critics.

Needless to say, Salman Khan starrer spy-universe is to watch out for. With merely a few weeks away from its release. The makers have dropped Katrina Kaif's solo poster. The actor has added yet another feather to her cap. Katrina is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe. The actor is all set to essay the role of Zoya in the Tiger franchise and she matches Tiger aka Salman Khan toe to toe in combat or strategy.

As soon as the poster was dropped, netizens lauded Katrina's feisty avatar. The poster shows Katrina fighting the fire. However, a section of netizens trolled Katrina for her looks in the film and slammed the makers for editing the poster badly.

A user wrote, "Terrible poster. How did they approve this.."

Another mentioned, "They now photoshopping actors' faces in posters as well."

Few social media users compared Katrina's rope-led image to the poster inspired by the cartoon Mowgli's poster.

In a statement, Katrina spoke at length about filming for Zoya.

Katrina said, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I'm very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all, she stands up for humanity, every single time. It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet."

Katrina further added, "It is always exciting to do action and I have been a fan of the action genre forever. So, playing Zoya is a dream come true for me. Strong, gutsy, badass and no-holds barred! I'm looking forward to the reaction of people when they see Zoya on screen. She is the yin to the yang of Tiger."

Tiger 3 has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will be released on Diwali and most probably clash with Khichdi 2.