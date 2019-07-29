Pakistani speedster Mohammad Amir is reportedly having plans to permanently settle down in England by becoming a citizen of the country. If the Pakistani pace spearhead gets British citizenship, he can actually play for the England team after staying there for three years, according to the rules of ECB. The British cricket board has made it easier for overseas-born players to play for England, reported the Telegraph UK on November 2018.

According to Pakistan media reports, Amir has already applied for a spouse visa as he is married to British citizen Nargis Malik. If he gets the visa then he can stay in England for 30 months. He will also be able to work and access all the advantages that come with the visa. But, it will be difficult for the 27-year-old speedster to get the visa as he has previously been in jail in England for the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

As reported by cricketpakistan.com.pk, he is also planning to buy a house in London.

The left-arm pacer has been a very important member of the Pakistan squad for the last four years after his ban from international cricket got over. He played for Pakistan in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as well. The pacer picked up 17 wickets from the eight matches he played and was one of the most impactful members of the squad.

Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup owing to their poor net run rate as they finished the league stage having the same points with New Zealand. The Men in Green faltered at the beginning of the tournament as they were very much inconsistent and had three points in five matches. They won the last four games of the league but could not qualify because of their dismal performance at the beginning of the tournament.

Mohammad Amir recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after coming back from the World Cup, but also mentioned that he will play ODIs for Pakistan. This was criticised by many former greats like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

Pakistan cricket fans may feel relieved that he will play ODIs for the Men in Green but after the reports of him wanting to settle down in England, their mood would change.