Pakistan have officially been eliminated from the ICC 2019 World Cup after their opponents reached a score of 8 runs in their innings. In their last match of the league stage, Pakistan needed to beat Bangladesh by at least 308 runs. However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed led team could only manage 315/9 in their 50 overs meaning that all that Bangladesh needed to do is score eight runs and put New Zealand in the semis.

The four semi-finalists of the World Cup have been decided. They are Australia, India, England and New Zealand. Except for England, the other three teams had reached the semis of the last World Cup as well - in 2015.

Currently, Australia are sitting at the top position and are slated to face New Zealand who are at no. 4. India are placed at the second spot with England following them. India have one match remaining against Sri Lanka while Australia will take on South Africa in their last game. These two matches would be very crucial in determining who faces who in the semis.