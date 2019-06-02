The guests attending an Iftar party at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, were stopped by Pakistani officials outside Hotel Serena and turned away on Saturday (June 1) evening.

The Pakistan officials outside the hotel had allegedly interrogated guests and also had turned away more than a hundred guests from the venue.

"Before that, they called invitees from unknown numbers and threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission," sources told India Today.

"We apologise to all our guests who were aggressively turned away from our Iftar yesterday. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing," Ajay Bisaria, the Indian High Commission to Pakistan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He added, "They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but they are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations."

This incident comes days after the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi held an Iftar party and Pakistan Today reported that the Indian envoy had turned away guests, harassed them and "unnecessarily interrogated" them when they arrived at the venue.

The report went on to say that after interrogation, many guests were not allowed to enter the venue in Delhi and Pakistan officials decided to launch a protest against it.

Jammu and Kashmir NC leader Omar Abdullah said, "Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi and it's stupid when it's done outside our's in Islamabad. Now that it's 1-1 perhaps it's time to move on & stop this nonsense."