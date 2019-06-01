Rouf Ahmad Dar set a perfect example of Kashmiri hospitality (Kashmiriyat) when he laid down his life while trying to save five tourists including, two foreigners, who had gone for rafting in the Lidder river in Pahalga valley of South Kashmir on Friday. Rouf, who was onboard a raft which ferried the tourists, didn't care about his life while saving the tourists. The young tourist guide hailed from Kulgam.

The boat suddenly capsized at a rafting point in Mawoora, Pahalgam, and all the people on board fell into the river. However, Rouf did not care about his life and managed to save the lives of the travellers.

On Saturday, his body was fished out from the river by the rescue teams of the State Disaster Defence Response Force (SDRF) and the J&K Police. The Chief Secretary, J&K government, has announced a bravery award for the young tourist guide.

People are appreciating the valour of the young Kashmiri on social media who is being described as the perfect role model for the youth in the troubled valley.

"My salute to this braveheart Rauf Ahmad Dar. He saved the tourists from his capsized raft but lost his own life in the process. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said.

"Rouf Ahmed Dar, a local Kashmiri guide attained martyrdom while successfully saving the life of 7 tourists. Valour & Courage. RIP," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudary said in a tweet.

"Heartbroken! I have lost a dear friend Rouf Ahmad Dar in yesterday's raft capsize incident in Pahalgam. Rouf was a wonderful human being. He not only saved lives of 5 tourists but also made the supreme sacrifice of his own life. He upheld the true values of Kashmiriyat," Gazi Muzaffar said in a tweet.