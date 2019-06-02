A couple in a live-in relationship has been arrested for the murder of the woman's four-year-old son in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Saturday, June 1.

The accused, identified as Komal and Ravikar, told their neighbour that the child died after accidentally falling down the stairs. The investigation later revealed that the child was first thrashed by the alleged accused, then thrown down the stairs and then strangled to death.

A neighbour suspected them and informed the police following which they were taken into custody. The accused also accepted their crime during an interrogation, a senior police officer reportedly said.

The child was Komal's son from her first marriage. Although both the parents did not want the boy, she decided to keep the child with her when she left her previous husband.

"Though the child was living with his mother, both she and Ravikar hated him and finally, the man decided to murder him," the officer said.

