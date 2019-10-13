The Pakistan Rangers on Saturday night violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing, which continued till 5.30 am on Sunday, in the Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Civilian areas were targeted and the firing was retaliated by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The incident came a day after an Army jawan was killed when Pakistan resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district.

Two jawans were also injured in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district after Pakistan resorted to shelling. "Today, the ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector from 5.50 am to 7.30 am," a defence official said on Friday.

Earlier last month, live Pakistani mortar shells were found near a house in the Poonch district. The shell was noticed by some villagers, who immediately alerted the Indian Army.

Mortar shells are used to close-range targets. Pakistani forces had violated many ceasefire agreements and targeted villages close to the LoC.

Drones have also been spotted entering India from Pakistan. Special cells are looking for links between the drones and Pakistan-based terror groups. Two drones have been recovered until now, one last month and the second in burnt condition was found in Tarn Taran district's Jhabal town.

Punjab Police in September seized Rs 10 lakh worth of fake currencies from members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). The group had also received other items, including AK 47 Rifles, 30 bore pistols, nine hand grenades, five satellite phones, two mobile phones and two wireless sets through a Pakistan drone.

While not much information has been revealed, officials have stated that the drone infiltrations are linked with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its association with Pakistan-based terror groups.

Punjab Police and the BSF in working on a joint probe into the drone infiltration in the region and have taken assistance from other intelligence agencies.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan have increased after New Delhi's decision to abrogate the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370 of the constitution.

Islamabad had opposed the decision and has time and again tried to internationalise the issue and has also made provocative statements regarding a possible war between the nuclear countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday days ahead of the Indo-China informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China had made statements about the Kashmir issue ahead of the dialogue saying that India needs to 'step up dialogue' with Pakistan on the issue.

In response to the meeting between Pakistan leader and his Chinese ally, External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."