Days ahead of the India-China informal summit, Beijing on Tuesday, October 8, called for cooperation between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.

"China's position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent and clear. We call on India and Pakistan to step up dialogue on disputes including the Kashmir issue to enhance mutual trust and improve relations. It serves the common interests of both India and Pakistan and represents the shared expectation of regional countries and the international community," Foreign minister Spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

Speaking ahead of the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Shuang lauded both the country's efforts to cooperate despite "differences and sensitive issues."

"China and India are important neighbours to each other. Both are large developing countries as well as major emerging markets. Since the Wuhan Informal Summit last year, China-India relations have shown sound momentum of development," he said.

The statement comes months after Beijing called New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir "unacceptable" and said it "would not have any legal effect."

Despite the objections raised by China and its close ally Pakistan, the move was defended by India who stated that the decision was an "internal matter".

Foreign minister S Jaishankar during his three days visit to Beijing in August stated the matter concerning India's legislative decisions is "an internal matter for India" and that "the Chinese side should base its assessment on realities."

China had also called for the closed-door meeting in the United Nations in solidarity with Pakistan's decision to internationalise the Kashmir issue.