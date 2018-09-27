Terror outfits backed by the Pakistan Army, have set up eight new launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). One of the launch pads is the same as the onedestroyed by Indian Army special forces in a surgical strike on September 29, 2016.

Around 250 militants are waiting to enter Jammu and Kashmir from 27 launch pads, according to Times of India.

Kashmir has been engulfed in a new wave of violence even since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by security forces in July 2016. After his death, there has been an increase in infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations on the LoC and the international border.

Before July 2016, there were 14 launch pads in PoK with 160 terrorists camping there. But after Wani's death, training of terrorists increased and the number of camps increased to 19. Even the number of terrorists also went up to 230.

Since Imran Khan took over as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in August, the number of operational launch pads has increased to 27.

Launch pads at Lipa, Chakothi, Bararkot, Shardi, Jura and Bararkot areas are being used by Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group while Hizbul Mujahideen has camps in the Forward Kahuta area.

The launch pad at Lipa Valley, which was destroyed in surgical strike by India, has been re-established but the Bimbhar Gali launch pad, which was the second target of the surgical strike hasn't been resurrected.

The increase in terror activities in places like Gurez, Jajarkotli, Sopore and Bandipora is aimed at destabilising the state ahead of the panchayat elections and this may lead to renewed tensions between India and Pakistan.

To prevent infiltration of terrorists, security forces are planning to dominate the area along the LoC and maintain an aggressive posture.