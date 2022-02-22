Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced embarrassment after police registered FIR against Muhammad Musa Maneka, son of his wife Bushra Bibi, for possessing alcohol.

A case has been registered against Muhammad Musa Maneka, who is the younger son of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi from her previous husband Khawar Maneka, and two others after police recovered liquor from their possession.

Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported that the Lahore's Ghalib Market police had recovered liquor from their car early on Monday and registered a case against Muhammad Musa Maneka, cousin Mohammad Ahmad Maneka (son of PML-N MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka), and a friend Ahmad Shaharyar.

"The FIR was lodged under subsections 3, 4, and 11 of The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd Order, 1979) against the three suspects who were arrested while crossing a police picket on Zahoor Elahi Road", the newspaper reported.

#BREAKING:Drunk #Musa son of #Khawar from “#Pakpatan” get arrested and bottle of liquor recovered from his possession by #Lahore police. In carefully drafted FIR police didn’t mention caste of Khawar from Pakpatan ? pic.twitter.com/X6j5kpCnQe — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) February 21, 2022

Shaharyar was found drunk after his examination at a hospital. Musa and Ahmed were released later on a personal guarantee of a person from the Maneka family as they had not consumed the contraband at that time.

Two years back Imran's another stepson was summoned in an abduction case

In February 2020, Lahore High Court had summoned another stepson of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a petition accusing him of being involved in a case of abduction committed with the help of police.

As per reports in Dawn, petitioner Mohammad Hassan moved the court for the recovery of his two brothers who, he said, had business relations with Ibrahim Maneka, the son of the first lady BushraBibi from her previous husband Khawar Maneka.

The petitioner said that one of his brothers, Ijaz Ahmad, borrowed a car from Ibrahim and unfortunately got it damaged in a road accident. At this, he said, Ibrahim started demanding a huge amount of money as compensation.

He alleged that Ibrahim being an influential person got picked by his two brothers, Ijaz and Ahsan, with the help of local police.

The petitioner said he had approached the respondent for the release of his brothers, but the latter declined to do so until the payment of Rs150 million was made.

Mother of three Bushra married Imran in 2018

Bushra Bibi got a divorce from her first husband Khawar Farid Maneka in 2017 and later married Imran Khan, the then head of the opposition political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the incumbent prime minister of Pakistan, in 2018. She has three children from her first marriage and their names are Musa Maneka, Mehru Maneka, and Ibrahim Maneka from her previous husband Khawar Maneka.