Authorities of almost all universities and colleges across Pakistan have prescribed a dress code for students on Valentine's Day to restrict them from participating in "unethical" activities.

Lovers across the globe are celebrating Valentine's Day with their partners but in Imran Khan's "Naya Pakistan" the scenario is entirely different. Students are forced to wear a prescribed dress on this day.

"As you all know, February 14th is approaching. Therefore, this year too, COMSATS University Islamabad has set fixed rules and protocols to restrict students from taking part in activities that are forbidden in our holy religion and lead the youth forward the wrong path,"circular issued by Islamabad University reads.

Male students have been directed to wear simple and decent shalwar kameez or dress shirts and dress pants. Furthermore, all male students are strictly ordered to wear white prayer caps.

"All female students should be seen with properly covered full sleeves dresses in Hijab according to the university dress code", the order said.

Furthermore, gender mixing is strictly forbidden. Males and female students should be at a minimum distance of two meters.

Medical College of Islamabad issues similar order

A medical college in Pakistan's national capital has issued similar directions for students on Valentine's Day. The order issued by the medical college authorities asked girls to wear Hijab and boys to wear white prayer caps while maintaining a distance of two metres from the opposite sex at all times.

Special squads to keep a watch on students

In the circular, it was also warned that members of the college staff would be patrolling the campus to catch students violating these guidelines. Those violating these rules would be fined Rs 5000 which will be donated to a worthy cause.

The collected fines will go towards Shoukat Khanam Hospital Funds to aid patients with Cancer and Thalassemia.