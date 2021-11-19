Three teenagers were apprehended by police in North Kashmir's Kupwara district while they were going to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) for arms training. The gullible youth, who belong to South Kashmir's Pulwama district, were apprehended near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir's Kupwara.

The trio has been identified as Furqan Sultan Khanday (16, a student of Class 10th) son of Mohd Sultan Khanday , Furqan Nazir Khanday (16, a student of Class 10th) son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday and Kamran Sajad Sheikh (16, a student of Class 10th) son of Sajad Ahmad Sheikh , all residents of village Meej Pampore of district Pulwama.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas said that these youth were apprehended after cops received specific information that they were going to cross LoC for arms training.

Family members of these teenagers were called by the police and after proper counselling they were handed over to their families.

Motivated by Pakistan based terrorist through social media

SSP said that teenagers were highly motivated and radicalized by a Pakistan-based terrorist posing as Tayab Farroqi who asked them to cross the LoC via Kupwara to meet him on the other side of the border. The Pakistan-based terrorist had promised that he will arrange their arms training in the PoJK camp.

"It was all due to motivation by the Pakistan based terrorist that they innocent teenager reached North Kashmir from South Kashmir to get arms training to join terror outfits", the SSP said.

On questioning, Police found that these youth were radicalized and motivated through social media platforms that constantly fed them with radical Islamic literature.

Expressing gratitude, parents of the youth thanked Jammu and Kashmir Police for preventing their wards from joining the path of death and destruction and giving them a chance to live a free and peaceful life.

Earlier J&K Police saved the lives of 14 innocent youth in Anantnag

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in July this year saved the lives of 14 innocent youth, who were lured by some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to terror ranks.

Youths, between the age group of 18 to 22 years, were saved from the Anantnag district of South Kashmir through counseling and involvement of their parents. Police had foiled nefarious designs of active terrorists to misguide the youth and entice them to join terror ranks by saving 14 youth from joining terror groups.

The boys, in the age group of 18-22 years, were in touch with various local terrorists and were lured by terrorists operating from Pakistan through social media to get innocent youth recruited in terror outfits. After proper counseling, all of them were handed over to their parents in District Police Lines Anantnag.