Pakistani-origin Farhan Mujahid Chak who is based in Qatar and founded an organisation called the Kashmir Civitas (KC), appears to be the right candidate symbolising the shift from Jamaat to Muslim Brotherhood in the Kashmir conflict industry.

Chak's five-year-old resume has these people as references: Iqbal Riza - Retired Pakistani diplomat, currently a special advisor to the Secretary-General of the UN; Ghulam Nabi Fai - President, Kashmiri American Council; Syed Syeed - Director, Islamic Society of North America - Interfaith Council; Jamal Barzinji - International Institute of Islamic Thought; Ahmad Totonji - International Institute of Islamic Thought; and Hisham Al-Talib - International Institute of Islamic Thought, DisinfoLab said in a report on the Muslim Brotherhood's next startup - Kashmir.

KC held an All-Party International Kashmir Unity Conference in London on June 7, 2020, hosted by Raja Sikandar Khan, Chairman of Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), and Kala Khan, its President.

Some of the prominent participants of the event were Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Mohammed Nafis Zakria, Senator Gen. Abdul Qayyum, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim MNA & Member Kashmir Committee, Senior Minister PoK Ch Tariq Farooq MLA.

In May 2020, KC jointly hosted an event "A conversation on Kashmir and Palestine and the Struggle for Freedom" with a Turkey-based organisation, Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) to draw a parallel between the struggle and self-determination of Palestine and Kashmir, with Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan in attendance.

The event was also attended by CIGA founder Sami Al-Arian who called for the BDS movement against India.

Another conference on Kashmir was organised between June 29-30, 2020 at Istanbul University, where the calls for BDSM against India were raised.

The participants in the seminar included Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz; President of PoK Sardar Masood Khan; Chairman of Pak-Turkey Friendship Group in the Turkish Parliament Ali Sahin; Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi; Lord Nazir Ahmed; Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum Ghulam Nabi Fai; Rector of Istanbul University, Prof Mahmut Ak; Istanbul University Dean of Faculty of Letters, Istanbul University, Prof Hayati Develi as well as Head of Urdu Language and Literature, Prof Halil Toker.

In case the messaging was not clear, an article was got published by the Australian American journalist and anti-Islamophobe activist' CJ Werlemen in TRT World titled "Can Pakistan trigger a BDS campaign against India over Kashmir?", two days after the conference.

In his op-ed, Werlemen concluded that sooner or later Saudi Arabia and the UAE would reduce their support for the Indian government following "India's recent moves in Kashmir", DisinfoLab said in its report.