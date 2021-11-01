The big-screen flicks might be all the rage on blockbuster and box office, but nothing matches the authenticity of the raw talent portrayed in a theatre play. One such performance enthralled art lovers in Kashmir, who witnessed an Urdu play at Sher-I-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Friday.

Actors' Creative Theatre (ACT), a 'not for profit' organization in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and J&K Government's Mission Youth presented an Urdu play 'Jheel Bula Rahi Hai' at SKICC. The play turned into a memorable event as the art lovers gathered at the venue were enthralled by the performance of the artists.

The story of a fisherman's family

Jheel Bula Rahi Hai is the story of a fisherman's family, whose two sons were taken away by the storms of the Wular lake. Towards the end of the play, the third son also gets drowned in the lake as he tried to save the lives of fellow fishermen of his village from the storm.

The performance of Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan (Father), Chowdhary Rabiya Shafiq (Mother), Zubair Farooq (Son), Zenobia Syed (Daughter) and Tahir Najar (Son-in-Law) received many accolades. The play's success is to be credited to the back stage team, which included Gul Javaid, Abdul Ahad, Basharat Hussain, Faisal Chaku, Idrees Bukhtiyar, Mir Majaaz and Mudasir Khan.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, who also directed the play, said the aim of Jheel Bula Rahi Hai is to keep the spirit of theatre activity in the valley. "We have also tried to show the culture and tradition of Kashmir through this play which has been lost somewhere," he said.

The stage show started with playing of Surnai, followed by traditional Dambali (Kashmiri folk dance). A short duration Bhand e Paether was also performed on the stage.