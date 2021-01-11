Continuing its baseless allegations against India, Pakistan today said that New Delhi has been involved in promoting the anti-Pakistan agenda. The fresh allegation was made by Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director general of the notorious Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's intelligence agency.

Pakistan army diplomat said that India has been creating anti-Pakistan propaganda in six areas including abetting terrorism, targeting the economy, using diplomacy, fomenting chaos, Kashmir, and social issues.

Pakistan: The terror factory

All the domains Gen Iftikhar alleged identified actually tells the grave story of Pakistan and only one country can be blamed for this situation that's Pakistan itself. Beginning with support on terrorism, there is no hidden fact that Pakistan is a factory of terrorists. Started with dictator Zia ul Haq in 1960s and later its successive Prime Ministers have given patronage to some of most deadly terrorists including Osama Bin Laden.

After losing every war it fought against India, Pakistan has been using terrorism to 'bleed India with a thousand cuts' and the recent developments at the FATF have also unmasked its role in sponsoring Islamists terrorists.

Further, its crumbling economy is a direct result of over control by its Army which is the de-facto centre of power in Pakistan. The sheer mis-management of its finances has resulted Islamabad seeking loans from IMF and to repay it has sold itself to China. The country has started to bear the brunt to depending too much on China. Beijing, which has been developing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has started high tariffs from its retail customer for electricity consumption.

Fake allegations unmasked in past

Diplomatically also Pakistan has continued its fake propaganda to defame India at the international level which has failed miserably. In 2017, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi showed misleading image of girl claiming to be injured from pellet guns. In reality, the image of the wounded girl shown by Lodhi was that of Rawya Abu Jom'a, taken in July 2014 and published in March 2015 by The New York Times under the caption 'Conflict, Courage and Healing' in Gaza. Just another day Pakistan's claim falls on its head.