Within a few hours of India announcing that any "Act of terror" by Pakistan would be considered an "Act of War", Donald Trump's office took to social media to announce ceasefire.

Amid the escalating conflict between the two neighbouring countries, on May 10, both India and Pak announced ceasefire with immediate effect. Let's take a look at the timeline of the conflict from Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor to Ceasefire.

April 22: Pahalgam attack: It all started with the barbaric attack on Hindu tourists by five armed men/terrorists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on April 22. The militants killed 26 civilians (25 tourists and 1 pony operator) after asking them their religion. The tourists were asked their religion and non-Hindus were asked to recite Kalma. The militants used M4 carbines and AK- 47s for the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, first claimed responsibility but later retracted their statement.

April 23: The very next day of the attack, India suspended its treaty with Pakistan. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 following which Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the action an "act of war".

April 29: In a high-level meeting with top defence and ministry officials, PM Narendra Modi granted the Indian armed forces complete operational freedom to respond to the Pahalgam attack. He gave a free hand to the defence personnel to choose the mode, timing and targets. He asked the armed forces to give a befitting response and "crushing blow to terrorism".

April 30: The Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebs, sportspersons and leaders were banned. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," read the message. Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly were some of the celebs whose accounts were banned in India.

May 3: In response to the terror attack, India banned all imports - direct and indirect - from Pakistan. The Ministry of Communications also announced suspension of exchange of inbound mails and parcels from Pakistan via air and surface routes fearing national security.

May 4-6: Pakistani troops continued unprovoked firing along LoC. India blocked Chenab River flow through Baglihar, Salal dams. Pakistan threatened India of dire reaction. Mock drill, blackouts and air sirens announced for May 7 in several parts of the country.

May 7: In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army hit nine locations inside Pakistan. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the army in a press release said.

"Justice is Served. Jai Hind," Indian Army posted on social media after the attack. "Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution," the army said.

US President Donald Trump hoped for the India – Pak conflict to end soon. Israel supported India's retaliation. In response to 'Operation Sindoor', Pak military started shelling in Poonch resulting in 16 civilians getting killed. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh made the nation proud by leading and briefing the nation on 'Operation Sindoor'. Mock drill and blackouts practiced in several cities of India.

May 8: Pakistan targeted 15 important military establishments in Northern and Western India—including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj—using drones and missiles. Bollywood celebs expressed gratitude towards Indian Army.

Pakistani celebs slammed the Indian govt and army. Several airports were shut down, flights were cancelled. These threats were neutralized by the Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. Pak fired missiles and drones at several Indian cities like - Punjab, Pathankot, Rajasthan, Jaisalmer, J&K, Gujarat, Chandigarh and many others. Many cities went dark observing blackout for precaution. Air raid sirens carried out in many parts of the country. IPL match suspended. NOTAM issued.

May 9: Tensions between India and Pak at its peak. Pakistan dropped drones and missiles along LoC and International Borders. Blackouts in Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, Gurdaspur, some parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. India successfully foiled multiple Pakistani airstrikes and destroyed Pakistan's military base. The firing continued all night.

May 10: In a direct warning to Pakistan, Indian government announced that any future acts of terrorism in India will be considered an "act of war" and will be responded to accordingly. Just a few hours after that, India and Pakistan agreed to immediate ceasefire.