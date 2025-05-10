Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and with the neighbouring country attacking innocent civilians and military areas in India, targeting hospitals, religious sites, and primarily focusing on Jammu, Punjab, Amritsar, and other regions, India continues to fight back, neutralising Pakistan drones and ensuring that no citizen is harmed in any part of the country.

It has been over two days since Pakistan began attacking major parts of India after 8 PM. On Saturday, the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, chaired a meeting with defence forces to plan the actions to be taken moving forward.

Top government sources stated that any future acts of terrorism in India will be considered an "act of war" and will be responded to accordingly. This decision signals the government's resolve to set clear red lines against terrorist incidents, sending a firm message to the perpetrators and conspirators. This move is seen as a direct warning to Pakistan, a nation linked to various terrorist groups targeting India.

Just in: PM Modi chairs a high level meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/qeytc0Yc2k — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 10, 2025

Pak is moving forward: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

During the media briefing, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, spoke about Pakistan's attack that happened last night. They also confirmed that Pakistan's military is moving its troops into forward areas, with India observing these movements along the border. "The Pakistan military has been seen relocating its troops to border areas," Qureshi stated.

She added, "A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions."

"Pakistan military used high-speed missiles at 1.40 am to target an air base in Punjab," she disclosed.

Pakistan used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and jets to attack India's military sites along the Western front, Qureshi went on to say.

Breaking: Any future act of terror will be considered an act of war against the country; #India says it will respond accordingly: Sources#IndiaPakistanTensions pic.twitter.com/lkgbvdnhmE — IBTimes ?? (@ibtimes_india) May 10, 2025

On the nights of May 7–8 and May 8, Pakistan attempted missile and drone strikes on five military installations in Rajasthan. All were neutralised mid-air by Indian defence systems. In response, India deployed a wide array of advanced air defence technologies, including the Barak-8, S-400 Triumph, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and indigenous anti-drone systems to defend against strikes on 15 cities.

Earlier this week, India launched "Operation Sindoor" in retaliation, conducting precision missile strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok). This decisive military action followed a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 27 civilians, mostly a newlywed couple's were killed while on their honeymoon.