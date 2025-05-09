The recent escalation between India and Pakistan began on Thursday, May 8, 2025, when Pakistan launched a series of drone attacks targeting border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and later extending to Gujarat and Punjab. What initially began with small arms fire quickly escalated to the use of heavy artillery and aerial strikes.

Let's take a look at what happened in several parts of India on May 8.

At approximately 8:00 PM, Pakistani drones were first spotted over Indian territory. Locals in border villages reported seeing 3–4 drones and immediately took shelter, keeping their children indoors. Pakistan launched missile and drone strikes targeting military stations and civilian infrastructure in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

India fights back!

Indian air defence systems responded swiftly.

The second wave of attacks started with airstrikes and drone incursions targeting Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. India successfully foiled multiple Pakistani airstrikes, with defensive systems neutralising most threats.

Residents across border areas reported continuous retaliatory firing throughout the night.

Mobile phone videos shared on social media captured bright streaks in the sky, believed to be missile interceptions.

Widespread blackouts were imposed in border regions to reduce visibility for enemy aircraft.

In Samba Sector of Jammu Frontier BSF, in the intervening night of 8th and 9th of May 2025, an infiltration attempt by a big group of terrorists has been tried, which was detected by surveillance grid.



This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pak Rangers post Dhandhar.… pic.twitter.com/L9FqSPJIyj — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 9, 2025

Blackouts were reported in:

Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

Punjab: Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur.

Rajasthan and Gujarat: Select regions with military installations.

Here are the photos and videos shared by residents

India Gate evacuated amid heightened security



No halts or gatherings permitted in the area#IndiaGate #IndiaPakistanWar pic.twitter.com/kgP8sw9HXB — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

? BREAKING NEWS



Sirens go off in Chandigarh. Drone Attack from Pakistan Likely.



Civilians have been asked to stay indoors. [Chandigarh Administration] pic.twitter.com/zNTr6ZrFK6 — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) May 9, 2025

Communication Disruptions

Cellphone services were disrupted in parts of Jammu, hampering communication during the strikes.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 (Friday Morning)

Air raid sirens were sounded in Chandigarh and Patiala, putting both cities on high alert. Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav urged residents to stay indoors and avoid balconies. In New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs to assess the situation and discuss India's response.

My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत… pic.twitter.com/fv8UmCILC0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025

—I live in Jammu, but i am so proud of our Army, they will keep us safe!



but my maa is so terrified, but my grandfather chat par kursi daal ke baithe hai pic.twitter.com/RHCldP8lHy — vedika (@vedikabaisa) May 8, 2025

Official Statement

In a statement issued by the Indian Army, "The Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir."

The Army added that all drone incursions were effectively neutralised, and a "befitting reply" was delivered in response to the ceasefire violations.

"The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force," the statement asserted.

This escalation followed India's targeted airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, carried out a day earlier on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was in direct retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

They have forgotten that in addition to S-400, Jammu has the shield of Ma Vaishno Devi’s blessings. ? pic.twitter.com/Lg2bOo8ckM — Sonal Kalra ?? (@sonalkalra) May 8, 2025

Here is what localities have to say about the firing that happened last night

Speaking to news agency ANI, a resident said, "Though the retaliatory firing continued the entire night, we aren't scared."

So we used S400 to counter Pakistan!!

Visuals coming from Jammu!! pic.twitter.com/ESS3bC6iXt — Chauhan (@Platypuss_10) May 8, 2025

Another said. "What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. I am proud of Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army for neutralising all the Pakistani drones."