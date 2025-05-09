Amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, a significant escalation occurred on May 8, 2025, when Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile attacks on various locations along India's western border. The Indian armed forces responded swiftly, intercepting multiple threats.

Shortly before 9 PM, loud explosions echoed across Jammu, followed by sirens and a complete blackout. Cellphone videos shared by local residents showed streaks of light across the night sky, believed to be the Indian Air Defence System intercepting incoming drones and missiles.

Eight missiles were fired at RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar—areas in Jammu and Kashmir known for dense military presence. All were successfully intercepted by India's air defence units, averting significant damage.

Fact Check: Has INS Vikrant attacked Karachi port?

Following hours of continuous shelling and air fire, several news channels and online platforms, including Zee News and Republic, reported that the Indian Navy has now entered the conflict. According to these reports, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, currently stationed in the Arabian Sea, launched targeted strikes on key port infrastructure in Karachi.

These reports also mention that emergency services, including the Pakistani fire brigade, are actively engaged in controlling fires and damage caused by the strikes.

However, that isn't the case; INS Vikrant hasn't attacked Karachi port.

There is no denying that the Indian Navy forces are maintaining a vigilant watch from the sea, but they haven't attacked.

No Indian Navy Action at Karachi. The Indian Navy, of course remains operational in the Arabian sea. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 8, 2025

Military Stations Targeted

The Defence Ministry released an official statement stating that military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures. No casualties or material losses were reported, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.

Blackout in parts of India

The border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are now under a complete blackout amid ongoing missile threats and shelling. Similar blackout measures have been implemented in Punjab, with Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur all affected. Rajasthan, another state sharing a border with Pakistan, has also initiated blackouts in vulnerable regions.

Additionally, Gujarat has enforced a state-wide blackout in areas near the border, including regions close to Sir Creek, where a Pakistani drone was intercepted earlier.

Operation Sindroor underway

In the early hours of May 7, India carried out a coordinated military operation, code-named Sindoor, deploying long-range precision strike weapons to target and destroy nine strategic locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) and deep within Pakistani territory.

The air strikes resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. These high-precision attacks, launched as a direct response to the recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, are still ongoing.