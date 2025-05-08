Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8, was called off following attacks by Pakistan in various parts of India.

The match was halted after 10.1 overs, with PBKS batting and having lost one wicket. Initially, one of the floodlight towers went off, which many assumed was due to a technical failure. However, two more towers were subsequently switched off, and spectators were asked to evacuate the stadium.

BCCI confirmed via its official X (formerly Twitter) account that the match had been abandoned.

A BCCI source later confirmed to ANI: "The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai from Dharamshala due to the closure of Dharamshala Airport. The match is scheduled for May 11".

Indian Premier League chairperson Arun Dhumal stated that the two remaining games scheduled to be played in Dharamshala are still expected to go ahead. The board is currently working on alternate arrangements to ensure teams can reach the venue as per the original schedule.

IPL is very much on, as remaining games will be played as scheduled

"The match is very much on, as per the plan. Regarding the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game on May 11, we still have 3–4 days. It's a dynamic situation, and everything is proceeding as scheduled. However, if the government issues any advisories, we will make decisions accordingly," Dhumal told The Indian Express.

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: People chant 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans as IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings called off after Pakistan launched missiles and drones into India, which were intercepted and neutralised by India's air defence system. pic.twitter.com/SndYr1oGTs — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Additionally, there is a possibility that the rescheduling of PBKS's match against Delhi Capitals, originally set for May 8, may be required, as airline operations have been suspended in 11 cities across northern and northwestern India.

There is a complete blackout in Dharamshala following the Pakistani attack, as the Indian Army retaliates.

ORDER came from ARMY.

Lights suddenly off.

Emergency gates opened for public.Players rushed to airport directly.

Entire DHARAMSHALA is blacked out. People can't even find their parked vehicles.

Dharamshala is near Pathankot which faced a drone attack.

Hence the alert. #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/ZU5PdUytoB — Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) May 8, 2025

Several viral videos show people in Himachal chanting 'Pakistan Murdabad' after the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off following Pakistan's missile and drone attacks.

There is a complete blackout in Dharamshala as Pakistan attacks.

IPL Chairman requesting fans to leave the Dharamshala Stadium. pic.twitter.com/9rVqVfPa12 — Bhagavad Gita ? (@Geetashloks) May 8, 2025

Pakistan attacks India's Jammu and Kashmir

Following the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor, which struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, commercial flights were suspended at several Indian airports, including Dharamshala. India's air defence also shot down a Pakistani F-16 after cross-border attacks in Jammu and Punjab. Drone intrusions were foiled in Udhampur, Jaisalmer, and Akhnoor.