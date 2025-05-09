In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', several airports including that of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujrat, Punjab and many more have been shut down temporarily. Amid the heightened tension between India and Pakistan, with both countries engaged in drone and missile attacks, a NOTAM has been issued. It indicates restrictions and obstructions in the air space.

What is NOTAM?

The full form of NOTAM is "notice to airmen". NOTAM is the notice issued to airlines and pilots about the changes and risks in the airspace. It is issued to ensure the safety of air operations by notifying pilots and air traffic controllers of airport operation changes, airspace restrictions, navigational changes, or runway closures.

When is NOTAM issued?

A NOTAM is issued when there is abnormality in the status of the National Airspace System (NAS). The government agencies issue NOTAM by using special language of contractions to make communication discreet.

How does NOTAM work?

NOTAM works by using a special language of contractions for discreet and accurate messaging to the air traffic controllers and pilots. The NOTAM is issued under specific guidelines shared by Aeronautical Information Services of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (CICA).