Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply today after the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet attempting to breach Indian airspace. Pakistan has responded with heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), with drones spotted and neutralized across key military zones including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. Multiple explosions have been reported in Jaisalmer.

India's air defence systems have successfully intercepted eight missiles launched from Pakistan toward civilian and military targets. A massive blackout was reported at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine amid ongoing aerial threats.

The government has issued NOTAM, prompting closure of 24 airports for flight operations amid security concerns.

Kishangarh, Bhuntar & Ludhiana have been added to the list, which includes Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jaisalmer & more.

Rajasthan remains on high alert. Jaisalmer district administration imposed a mandatory blackout from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Additional Collector Parsaram Saini appealed to residents to strictly adhere to the blackout guidelines, urging them to switch off all lights inside and outside their homes, and to cover windows with curtains.

Amid heightened threat, a red alert has been issued in Barmer and Sri Ganganagar districts. Blackouts have been ordered in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. to minimise visibility during potential aerial threats.

Security was notably tightened at Nal airport, with fire brigade teams and administrative officials moving onto high alert. Officers coordinated closely with villagers, advising them to report any suspicious activity and maintain complete darkness as a precaution. Villagers along the border remained vigilant through the night. The blackout extended across several settlements.

All flight operations from Bikaner, Kishangarh (Ajmer), and Jodhpur airports have been suspended until further notice.

EAM Jaishankar has spoken to his US, Italian, and EU counterparts and told them that any "escalation will see a strong response."

"Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," EAM said post talks with US Secretary Marco Rubio.

In an official development, PRO Defence Jammu confirmed that military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K.

However, the threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported.

"India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people," PRO Defence Jammu said.

Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today.



Senior military officials state that the current mode of engagement by the Pakistan Army—drones, missiles, and indiscriminate shelling—is alarmingly similar to that of terror groups like Hamas. This marks a dangerous departure from conventional state warfare protocol.

Sources confirm that Pakistan fired eight missiles aimed at key Indian areas: Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. India's Air Defence Units successfully intercepted all projectiles, preventing any impact or casualties.

Visuals emerging from Jammu show multiple trails of intercepted rockets lighting up the night sky — eerily reminiscent of Hamas-style rocket barrages seen in Israel. Security analysts point to a disturbing trend in Pakistan's military conduct.

A complete blackout has been imposed around the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine region. Authorities say this is a precautionary move amid heightened aerial threat perceptions.

A planned attack on the Jammu Air Force Station was successfully foiled. Armed drones and projectiles were intercepted mid-air. Vital installations at Nagrota and Udhampur have also been targeted but remain secure under tight military defence.

Sources confirm that Poonch and Rajouri sectors are facing intense artillery fire from Pakistani forces. Indian Army has deployed additional units and is responding with precision strikes on enemy positions.

Residents of Jaisalmer reported multiple loud explosions near the border region. Defence officials confirm investigations are underway. No casualties have been reported yet.

Two drones suspected to be of Pakistani origin were detected and intercepted near the Pathankot Air Force base. The threat was neutralized before any damage was done. Anti-drone protocols have been activated across all airbases in the region.

Pakistani forces have resorted to intense shelling and artillery fire across several sectors of the LoC, including Tangdhar, Poonch, and Rajouri. Civilians have been advised to take shelter. Return fire from Indian forces is underway.

In a major development, the Indian Air Force has confirmed the successful downing of a Pakistani F-16 jet that violated Indian airspace. The jet was intercepted and shot down over the LoC, prompting heightened alert across northern military commands.