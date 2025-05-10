Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, both countries have agreed for an immediate ceasefire, ending firing and military action on land, in the air, and at the sea.

In a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3:35 p.m. and agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and at sea, with effect from 5 p.m. today"

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12, 2025 at 12 hours," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that both countries have jointly agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following U.S.-led mediation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio mentioned that India and Pakistan have also agreed "to start talks at a neutral site."

In a post on social media, Rubio stated that over the past 48 hours, he and Vice President JD Vance engaged "with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik."

He added, "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the government had always strived for "peace and security" in the region.

"Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Dar tweeted

The post was also shared by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who had earlier expressed appreciation for America's role in facilitating the dialogue.