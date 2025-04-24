Pahalgam attack: J&K LG Manoj Sinha calls for "strongest possible action"; GoI determined to avenge civilians' deaths

In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left one tourist dead and over a dozen injured, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, following directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to top sources, LG Sinha conveyed that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to avenging the attack and ensuring such acts of terror are not repeated.

"The Hon'ble Home Minister has categorically directed that all might must be used for the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. The ecosystem of terrorism must be completely dismantled," LG Sinha is learnt to have said during the meeting.

The LG stressed that while no measure can truly compensate for the loss of innocent lives, it is imperative to ensure that terrorists and their supporters face the full wrath of the Indian State. "We must avenge the killing of our citizens and destroy terror outfits and those abetting them—wherever they are," he reportedly told top officials.

Directing Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to restore public confidence on the ground, the LG added: "All means and measures must be taken to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The fight against terrorism will continue with full determination."

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and senior officials from civil and police administration.

This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review in Delhi, issuing clear instructions for zero tolerance towards terrorism and infiltration, with a renewed focus on internal security in Jammu and Kashmir.