Jammu and Kashmir authorities have identified all victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives and at least 17 others were injured. It was one of the most heinous incidents in the region's recent history.

The victims, most of whom were tourists, hailed from 11 states across India and from Nepal. Authorities have confirmed the identities of both the deceased and the injured, as efforts continue to repatriate the bodies and provide medical care to survivors.

Maharashtra suffered the highest toll in the gruesome attack on Tuesday, with six residents losing their lives. They have been identified as Hemant Suhas Joshi from Mumbai, Atul Shrikant Moni from Dombivli, Sanjay Lakshman Lele from Thane, Dileep Desale from Panvel, and Santosh Jagdale and Kastoba Ganvotay, both from Pune.

Among the injured from the state are Manik Patel from Panvel, who sustained minor injuries and is now stable, as well as Balachandru, Harsha Jain, and Nikita Jain, all of whom also suffered minor injuries and are under observation. Another injured person, Sobede Patil, is being treated for a neck injury.

Gujarat lost three residents in the attack — Sumit Parmar and his father, Yatish Parmar from Bhavnagar, and Shaileshbhai H. Himatbhai Kalathia from Surat. Two others from the state were injured: Dohbi Vinobah, who sustained a gunshot wound and is currently being treated at Pahalgam Hospital, and Vinay Bai, who suffered a splinter injury in the upper right arm and has been referred to GMC Anantnag.

Karnataka also lost three individuals — Manju Nath Rao, Bharat Bhushan from Sunder Nagar in Bengaluru, and Madhusudan Samisetty. Two others from the state were injured: 65-year-old Shashi Kumari Naik, who suffered a fracture after slipping during the chaos, and Abjaya M. Rao, who sustained minor injuries. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Uttar Pradesh reported the death of Shubham Dwivedi from Sham Nagar in Kanpur City. No other injuries have been reported from the state.

West Bengal reported two fatalities — Bitan Adhikari from Kolkata and Sameer Guha, also from Kolkata. A third person, Shabariguha, suffered a twisted right ankle and is in stable condition under observation.

Tamil Nadu recorded both casualties and injuries. Among the injured are 31-year-old Dr. A. Parmeshwar, who sustained an abdominal injury, and 83-year-old Santano, who remains unconscious and is admitted at GMC Anantnag.

Kerala lost N. Ramachandra, a resident of Kochi, who was among the 26 confirmed dead. No injuries have been reported from the state.

Bihar's sole confirmed fatality was Manish Ranjan, a senior Intelligence Bureau officer originally from the state, who had been posted in Hyderabad. No injuries have been linked to Bihar residents.

Chandigarh reported the death of Dinesh Agarwal, son of P.C. Agarwal. His death was confirmed later in the day by hospital sources. No injuries have been reported from Chandigarh.

Haryana lost Vinay Narwal, a resident of Karnal. The young naval officer had recently married and was on his honeymoon at the time of the attack. No injuries have been reported from the state.

Madhya Pradesh lost Sushil Nathyal from Indore. Two other residents from Indore, Akansha and Jennifer, survived with minor injuries. Akansha is stable, while Jennifer, though physically unharmed, is receiving treatment for psychological trauma.

Odisha reported the death of Prashant Kumar Satpathi from Malashwar. He was among the early victims identified. No injuries were reported from the state.

Telangana did not report any fatalities, but Jaya Mishra from Hyderabad sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition.

Nepal lost one of its citizens, Sudeep Neupane from Rupandehi. Another Nepali national, Renu Panday, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical care.

Arunachal Pradesh reported one fatality — Corporal Tagehalying of the Indian Air Force from Ziro. No injuries have been confirmed from the rest of the Northeast.

Andhra Pradesh recorded one fatality, J. Sachandra Mouli from Pandoranguram in Visakhapatnam. No injuries have been reported from the state.

Chhattisgarh did not report any deaths, but Lakshita Dass from Raipur suffered minor injuries and is under observation.

Jammu and Kashmir itself lost Syed Adil Hussain Shah of Hapatnard in Pahalgam. His death brought the tragedy close to home in a region long haunted by violence.

List of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vinay Narwal (Indian Navy officer), Karnal, Haryana

N. Ramachanderan, Kochi, Kerala

Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata, West Bengal

Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Neeraj Udhwani, Uttarakhand

Dilip Desale, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Sanjay Laxman Lele, Thane, Maharashtra

J.S. Chandra Mouli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Sameer Guha, Kolkata, West Bengal

Sushil Nathyal, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Atul Shrikant Moni, Thane, Maharashtra

Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Prashant Satpathi, Baleshwar, Odisha

Tagehalying (Indian Air Force Corporal), Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Madhusudan Somisetty Rao, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Yatish Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Sumit Parmar, Bhavnagar, Gujarat

Manju Nath Rao, Shivamogga, Karnataka

Santosh Jagdale, Pune, Maharashtra

Kastoba Ganvotay, Pune, Maharashtra

Shaileshbhai Kalathiya, Surat, Gujarat

Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Manish Ranjan (IB officer), Jhalda, West Bengal

Sudeep Neupane, Rupandehi, Nepal

Three serving officers among victims

Among the deceased were serving government officials, young honeymooners, and families from across India — marking a day of national mourning.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau officer posted in Telangana, was on vacation with his family. He reportedly urged his wife and children to run when gunfire erupted. He was shot dead moments later, while his family escaped unharmed.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy, stationed at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, was killed alongside his wife during their honeymoon. The couple had been married on April 16 and were visiting Kashmir to celebrate. Naval authorities confirmed his death and expressed their condolences.

Corporal Tagehalying, a 30-year-old Indian Air Force personnel from Arunachal Pradesh, was also killed in the attack while holidaying in Kashmir with his wife. A native of Tajang village in Ziro, he was posted at the IAF base in Srinagar and had taken leave to visit the Valley. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow, calling him a "brave son" of the state and a loss to the nation.

Special train to address transportation challenges faced by stranded passengers

Authorities launched a special Train from the holy town of Katra to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush. The tickets shall be available over the counter from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations.

Train Number: 04612

Departure Station: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Katra

Departure Time: 2120 Hrs

Halt at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Station Udhampur: 2148-2150 Hrs

Halt at Jammu Tawi railway Station, Jammu: 2300-2305 Hrs

This special train will play a crucial role in clearing the additional passenger load and ensuring a safe and comfortable journey to New Delhi. The Train shall reach New Delhi at 0930 Am. Also, the National Highway at Ramban is made functional on a one-way basis. The passengers stranded at Kashmir and Jammu can use this special train.

The administration remains committed to the well-being of all tourists and urges everyone to cooperate and follow the necessary guidelines.