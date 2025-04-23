Expressing solidarity with the victims of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, residents of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh observed a complete shutdown.

Cutting across party lines, all political, trade, business, and religious organizations across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh called for a shutdown to protest the Pahalgam terror attack.

These regions witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests, staged by mainstream political parties, socio-political groups, and religious organizations on Wednesday.

For the first time since the eruption of terrorism, the Kashmir Valley observed a complete shutdown against the actions of terrorists.

For the first time in 35 years, Kashmir remained completely shut—a day after 26 tourists were shot dead in what is being described as one of the most cold-blooded terror attacks in the Valley in recent times. Loudspeakers from mosques broadcast appeals urging the public to join the shutdown, as spontaneous protests erupted across the region.

In Jammu, angry protesters burned effigies of Pakistan and raised slogans demanding a strong response against the neighboring country, terrorists, and their supporters in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress held a strong protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, denouncing the cowardly and barbaric attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Protesters also burned an effigy of Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil.

Congress leaders demanded a befitting response to the heinous attack, describing it as an act by enemies of humanity. Protesters expressed their anger and anguish over the carnage and called for decisive action.

Congress leaders further stated that the people had shown unity in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan. Such barbaric acts, they said, would no longer be tolerated. "We stand solidly behind our forces and the government in delivering a strong and fitting response," they added.

Former Member of Parliament and minister Ch. Lal Singh strongly condemned Pakistan, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism, which he said is no longer acceptable to the people of India. He urged the government to take control of the situation and deliver justice.

Led by BJP MLA Yudhvir Sethi, a joint protest march was organized in the Satwari area of Jammu city by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and other social organizations.

Raising slogans against Pakistan, its army chief, terrorists, and their local support structure, protesters demanded a strong response to Pakistan and its terrorist networks in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), Jammu Bar Association (JBA), All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters' Association, and the Jammu Traders Association, who had called for a bandh, also held separate protest marches condemning Pakistan.

Similar protests took place in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Banihal, Ramban, Poonch, and Rajouri.

Most political parties, including the BJP, Congress, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and National Conference (NC), expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Several Muslim organizations—both individually and jointly—took out protest marches in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal, and Udhampur. They condemned the attack and called for strict action against the perpetrators.

Massive protests erupted in the border town of Rajouri, with residents taking to the streets in outrage over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kashmir Observes Complete Shutdown

Hundreds of people took to the streets across the Kashmir Valley in protest of the barbaric attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam, where at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Terrorists opened fire near a meadow in Pahalgam town, Anantnag district, on Tuesday afternoon, making it the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Workers of the ruling National Conference staged protests against the attack. The sons of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also joined in, demonstrating public and political solidarity.

Mosques throughout the Valley made announcements urging people to observe a shutdown and protest the brutal Pahalgam killings.

Shopkeepers and hoteliers in Pahalgam also took out protest marches, raising slogans such as "Hindustan Zindabad" and "I am a Proud Indian."

Half-Day Shutdown in Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh observed a half-day shutdown on Wednesday to protest the killings of tourists in Pahalgam.

Civil society members, religious organizations, and political parties united to call for the shutdown and condemned the brutal act.

Kunzes Dolma, Vice President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, said that all major religious organizations—including the Ladakh Buddhist Association, Ladakh Gonpa Association, Anjuman Moin Ul Islam, Anjuman Imamia, Christian Association, Merchant Association, and All Ladakh Trade Alliance—had supported the shutdown.