After the INX Media case, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, January 3, for six hours in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged aviation-related financial irregularities said to have occurred during the UPA dispensation.

A senior ED official told IANS, "We questioned Chidambaram for over six hours today in the ongoing probe into the Air India deal with Airbus."

According to financial probe agency officials, Air India had planned to buy over 111 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing during the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2009.

Chidambaram's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in this case also relates to the purchase of 111 aircraft, costing about Rs 70,000 crore, for the national airline.

