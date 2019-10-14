The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the wife and mother of former Karnataka minister and Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar.

ED has asked both of them to appear before the investigating agency on October 17 in connection with the alleged money laundering case against the Congress leader. The summons came after Shivakumar was arrested by the probe agency on September 3, after which he was under their custody. He was sent to judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail on September 17.

According to the reports, DK Shivakumar's mother and wife have been summoned after the ED found evidence over some financial transactions in connection with the case after the agency questioned a few people over the case.

Last month, Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya was questioned by the ED over her involvement in the case. In his 2018 election affidavit, the Congress leader had claimed that his daughter owned assets financial worth Rs 108 crore, while her assets were only Rs 1.09 crore in 2013.

The agency had also questioned Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bangalore Rural constituency DK Suresh and Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar. The money laundering case was registered against the Congress leader by the ED in September 2018, after the Income Tax (IT) department filed a complaint against him alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions to the Congress high command and also about the sudden hike in Shivakumar's wealth.

The IT department had seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8.83 crore from Shivakumar's flat in Delhi on 2 August 2017. After the seizure, IT department had lodged case against DKS and four of his associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 193 (Punishment for false evidence) and 199 (False statements made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

