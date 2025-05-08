Kusha Kapila has shocked one and all with her extreme physical transformation. The diva was clicked by paps in Mumbai, and social media couldn't believe the transformation she has had. Not only did Kusha seem to have lost weight, but her face and smile looked different too. Kapila posed for the paps and walked back to her car but started a discussion behind her on social media.

Social media reactions

Kusha's fans and followers on social media were in for a surprise as the 'Thank You For Coming' actress looked totally unrecognizable in her latest avatar.

"Jaw line surgery...smile totally change," wrote a social media user.

"She dint get a surgery done you can just see that she got her teeth fixed ... which is why her smile has changed..... she was and is still beautiful," another social media user commented.

"Yar what the hell....she was stunning in her old appearance...why did she lose weight this much," read a comment.

"This can't be Kusha," another person commented.

"Why not looking like her at all?" a user asked.

"Her smile is different. I think veneers," another user opined.

"Is that Kusha?" a fan asked.

"Ozempic effect?" another fan asked.

"Jaw line surgery, teeth fixed," was one more of the comments on the video doing the rounds.

Kusha Kapila has always been vocal about having body image issues. The diva revealed that she faced bullying and mocking due to her weight in her childhood and teenage years. The actress had been grilling it out at the gym to get into a better shape for the last few years. And her recent transformation has left her fans and followers pleasantly surprised, having a hard time recognizing her.