Popular content creator and actor Kusha Kapila parted ways with her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, in 2023. Since their separation, Kusha relocated to Mumbai to pursue her acting career and business ventures, including the launch of her shapewear brand Underneat. Meanwhile, Zorawar who is also a content creator, stays in Delhi.

Zorawar Ahluwalia opens up on financial struggles

Recently, Zorawar took to Instagram to share an emotional update about his mental health and financial situation. Posting a candid photo of himself, he wrote: "Mental health update: Over the last week, I've been feeling physically and mentally weak. Some days are good, some are okay, and some are really bad. But after talking to my family, friends, and loved ones, I've realized it's okay to feel this way. Life is a graph, sometimes up, sometimes down."

He also admitted that he's been facing financial challenges, which have taken a toll on his mental health.

He said, "Honestly, I want to say this out loud, I have been struggling financially. It's been causing a lot of stress and making me feel like I'm not where I thought I'd be. But I know things will get better, because they always do. My track record of bouncing back is strong. I come from a bloodline of warriors. My name is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, and I've never given up, and I never will."

Netizens brutally slammed Kusha Kapila for not supporting Zorawar during his tough phase, while a section of fans came out in strong support of him, sending messages of motivation and solidarity.

Zorawar also shared a screenshot of a message he received from a person. It read, "Aese ladki waale pose marna bandh karo, khud mental health achi ho jaegi (Stop posing like a girl, your mental health will get better)."

Sharing it, Zorawar wrote, "The other side of the internet where we have so much love and support for each other, we also have some people like this (shrug emoji) bro i hope you feel much better after writing something like this."

Zorawar thanks fans for love and support

"The amount of love I've received in the last 24hrs, is clear sign of how such blessed I am. This is just a small hiccup in my life. I've read all your messages and so many of us are in this together. I'm with you and you all are with me. We all will be out of this sooner or later, till then hold tight and know this that it's only a phase which means it's temporary. so much better days await us ahead. Thank you each one of you who took out time to reply and uplift me. Next time I'll communicate and voice out how I feel, bad or good. Reaching out to ask for help doesn't make us smaller but only stronger," he wrote.

Zorawar and Kusha tied the knot in 2017. Kusha has since carved out a successful path in mainstream entertainment. She has acted in films such as Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B (2022), Selfiee, Sukhee, and Thank You for Coming (2023). She has also featured in acclaimed web series like Masaba Masaba, Minus One: New Chapter, and Life Hill Gayi.