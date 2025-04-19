Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines after claiming that a temple near the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her. She further expressed her desire for a similar temple to be built in South India, citing the significant number of films she has worked on in the region. The video of her remarks quickly went viral, sparking outrage among Badrinath priests and local residents.

Locals and Priests React Strongly to Urvashi's Remarks

Located in Bamni near the Badrinath Dham, the Urvashi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, who is believed to have emerged from the site where parts of Goddess Sati's body fell, as per different legends.

Local priest Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, the former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, said that Urvashi Rautela's claim was misleading. He clarified that the Urvashi Temple is associated with Goddess Sati, a revered figure in Hindu mythology, and is considered a part of the 108 Shaktipeeths. He added that the temple is deeply connected to the spiritual practices of residents of Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages, who worship there as part of their tradition.

"It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict action against anyone making such claims," Uniyal asserted.

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, also condemned the remarks, emphasising that the ancient temple is not connected to any individual.

"Such statements disrespect the religious sentiments of the people here," he said.

Residents of Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages, who revere the temple, also expressed their outrage. Local resident Ramnarayan Bhandari remarked that no individual has the right to make personal claims about a temple of such deep mythological and cultural significance.

What did Urvashi say in the podcast?

In the now-viral podcast clip, Urvashi stated, "There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is an 'Urvashi Temple' right next to it." When asked if people go there to seek blessings, she responded, "Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It's a temple, they will obviously do that)."

She further claimed that students at Delhi University offer prayers and even garland her pictures, calling her "Damdamamai."

"I am being serious about it. It's true. There are news articles about it too—you can read them," she added.