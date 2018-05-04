A woman, who was living in the OYO Rooms in Gurgaon city was raped by the manager of the budget hotels on Sunday night.

The hotel, Emaar Residency, where the sexual assault took place is located in Sector 45. The 22-year-old victim's husband was away when she was sexually assaulted. The couple had been living in the OYO rooms as she was recovering from an illness and the doctors had recommended her to get ample rest before she returned to her home in Uttar Pradesh, reported Indian Express

The accused Raghav (28), is a native of Ghamroj village in Haryana and works as a demand manager in the hotel.

On Sunday, the couple were supposed to shift to a different room.

"She (the victim) asked him to wait until her husband returned from work", a senior police officer quoted the woman's complaint.

The woman also added that as she unwell and had lost consciousness.

"At around 11.45 pm, Raghav barged into her room. When she regained her senses, she realized she had been raped. She called Raghav who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach police," the officer added.

The couple later approached the police and Inspector Bijender Singh, the SHO of Sector 40 police station, registered a case Tuesday.

The accused was arrested Wednesday. He has confessed to the crime and been remanded to judicial custody," Singh added, reported IE.

Meanwhile OYO has apologized for the incident and even suspended the accused.

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel," the budget hotels said in a statement.

"As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question", it added.

The agency report added that Emaar Residency was not an OYO owned hotel but a partner on franchise of the model.