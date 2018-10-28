OnePlus has begun rolling out the new software update OxygenOS 5.1.6 to former flagship phones OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

The new OxygenOS 5.1.6 is an incremental update; brings several value-added features including IDEA VoLTE support in India, fix Bluetooth connectivity issue particularly affecting phone calls while using wireless headsets and it also comes with Google's latest October security patch and also the long-awaited Project Treble support.

In August, OnePlus had announced to bring Project Treble support to OnePlus 5 and 5T series. It's finally here.

What is Google Project Treble?

As many would know, Google caters to several hundreds of mobile-makers with Android OS, but due to variation in hardware and custom UI in different products, it becomes tedious for both the companies to offer timely software updates, as it requires several tests to be conducted before it is released to the phones.

This is the reason why Google's Android version distribution is so skewed compared to Apple's iOS platform. The former's Android Pie, which was announced a couple months ago, is yet to reach even 0.1 percent, while the Android Oreo (8.0) announced in August 2017, has adoption rate reached to just 14.5 percent and later version 8.1 has 7.5 percent, while the latter's iOS 11 (launched in September 2017) was adopted by more than 87 per cent of Apple device owners and latest iOS 12 has already breached 50 percent.

So Google, in a bid to streamline the software release process, introduced Project Treble in May 2017. But, very few like Nokia (HMD Global Oy) and OnePlus have accepted the offer now.

How does Google Project Treble work?

Prior to the Project Treble, Google used to first deliver open-source code of the new mobile OS to the processor-makers and they modify it to suit their specific hardware and pass it on to the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the companies that design and manufacture Android devices. Mobile-makers modify the firmware again to make it compatible with the individual devices.

In developed markets like the US, the device makers had to perform two additional steps before they release the OS. They need to further tweak the software as per individual carrier networks suggestions and get them certified, and then release the final version to the devices, causing a huge delay in the roll-out.

With Project Treble, smartphone-makers can deliver Android release to consumers by just updating the Android OS framework without any additional work required from chipset manufacturers.

Now, that the OnePlus 5 and 5T series support Project Treble, they will receive Android Pie soon and also get important security patches regularly than before.

Here's how to install OxygenOS 5.1.6 update on OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OnePlus OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

