Notwithstanding repeated warnings of the experts against crowding tourist resorts, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a huge rush of travellers in picnic spots, especially during the weekend.

Authorities worried over the rush of tourists in these resorts, with social distancing norms being thrown to the winds. Such irresponsible attitude of the tourists has forced the authorities to take some preventive steps.

Fearing the spread of deadly virus due to the unprecedented rush of people in tourist destinations, authorities on Saturday constituted joint enforcement teams of civil and police administration to enforce COVID protocol in tourist destinations for the safety and well-being of the public at large.

Onus on teams to ensure COVID protocol

As per the order issued by the government, these teams shall be responsible for strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour and imposition of fines on violators. The visitors shall be allowed to visit the tourist destinations/ public parks only after the production of vaccination certificates and Covid-19 negative reports (not older than two days). The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) shall deploy teams at each location for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors.

Daily reports to be submitted

The joint teams shall submit daily reports regarding the imposition of fines, seizure of vehicles, FlRs registered, and challans lodged for violation of COVID-19 SoPs in different tourist destinations.

The fine imposition authorities, as well as magistrates, shall perform their assigned duties to ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs in the areas assigned to them. The joint teams shall furnish action taken report along with fine realized to the higher authorities.

Popular tourist destinations over-crowded on weekend

Although all hill stations and health resorts witnessing a huge rush of tourists in different areas, popular destinations like Pahalgam, Betab Valley, Gulmarg of Kashmir Valley recording a huge rush of locals. The same is the situation in hill stations like Patnitop, Sanasar, and Bhaderwah in Jammu province.

These hill stations are bursting as locals rushed to hills to escape the sweltering heat of the plains. The irresponsible behaviour of people, who are roaming around without masks, has added worries of the authorities.

Even though the Corona situation in J&K has improved considerably as the positivity rate is down but such irresponsible behaviour can only be disastrous.

Experts warn against over-crowding health resorts

Just two days ago, Professor and Head, Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Mohammad Saleem Khan had warned against over-crowding of tourist destinations. He warned that lowering the guard against the deadly COVID-19, due to decreasing number of positive cases, can pose a serious threat and lay the base for predicted the third wave.

Noticing huge rush of people at tourist destinations, he cautioned that the decline of the second wave has resulted in non-seriousness among people towards COVID appropriate behavior, adherence to SOPs particularly wearing of masks, and physical distancing. He warned that such behavior poses a serious threat to the third wave of Coronavirus.