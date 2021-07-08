Amid the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to ease COVID restrictions, in a phased manner, as the Union Territory is witnessing a downward trend in positive cases for the last month, health experts on Thursday warned against lowering of the guard against the deadly COVID-19.

Lowering of guard against COVID by the masses, due to decreasing number of positive cases, can pose a serious threat and lay the base for predicted the third wave, warn experts.

Professor and Head, Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Mohammad Saleem Khan on Thursday said that the decrease in positive cases and the number of COVID deaths was an encouraging indication of winning the fight against the second wave.

He, however, cautioned that the decline of the second wave has resulted in non-seriousness among people towards COVID appropriate behavior, adherence to SOPs particularly wearing of masks and physical distancing, adding that such behavior poses a serious threat to the third wave of Coronavirus.

Third-wave can be highly dangerous, fatal

Pointing towards a huge rush of customers in the markets after easing of restrictions, Dr. Saleem said, "crowding the markets, health resorts and marriage ceremonies without wearing masks and no regard for social distance is unsolicited and unbecoming behaviour."

"The third wave of Covid is highly dangerous, fatal and can take a heavy toll of lives," he warned and suggested that in order to keep the impact of the third wave under control people need to follow previously fixed guidelines.

"In the interest and safety of our families and society, we need to act responsibly in every domain of life and social interaction," stated Dr. Saleem.

He suggested that people may go out to attend to their needs but strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior was needed to avoid the possible third wave.

COVID situation in J&K

The Government on Thursday informed that 262 new positive cases of Coronavirus- 120 from the Jammu division and 142 from Kashmir Valley, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 318023. Four deaths, two each from Jammu and Kashmir provinces were also reported during the same period.

Moreover, 353 more patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 136 from the Jammu division and 217 from Kashmir province. Besides this, 91.70 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

One more confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 31 in the UT of J&K.