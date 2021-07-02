As the preliminary investigation has revealed the role of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the Sunday terror attack on Air Force station at Satwari in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home, G Krishan Reddy himself reached Jammu to review the security scenario on the International Border (IB).

Before the arrival of MoS Home at Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted a Pakistani quadcopter near the IB in the Arnia sector.

MoS Home reviews security scenario on borders, calls for an extra vigil

While reviewing the security scenario on the borders, the MoS Home called for an extra vigil to frustrate the enemy's evil designs, especially after a recent drone attack. IG BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal explained the threats and challenges on the Jammu border and robust border domination plan of BSF in place to counter these challenges.

The minister was also shown the different systems and innovations adopted by the BSF in Border to neutralize the transborder threats from the counterpart side.

The minister said that BSF has been excellent duties on borders, especially on Jammu IB, and successfully eliminated the threats from across the border, be it infiltration, tunneling, smuggling, or drones. G Kishan Reddy also said that BSF has been provided with modern weaponry and state-of-the-art technology to effectively guard the borders of India against the new threats.

Pakistani quadcopter spotted near IB

Amid repeated hovering of mysterious drones on vital defense installations in Jammu, the BSF spotted a Pakistani quadcopter flying in the Arnia sector in the Jammu district on Friday morning. The quadcopter was fired upon by BSF personnel, so it flew back into Pakistani territory.

Sources of BSF said that it was a spy quadcopter used for surveillance. "Alert BSF troops fired at small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hours (4.24 am) as it was trying to cross Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant to survey the area.", sources said. After the incident, a search was conducted in the area but no arms and ammunition were recovered.

DGP reviews security on highly sensitive Jammu-Pathankot national highway

Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilgab Singh accompanied by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh inspected some Nakas Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. The DGP interacted with Jawans and jurisdictional officers on these Nakas. He asked Jawans to maintain a strict vigil on the movement of any suspect on the highway.