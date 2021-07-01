Dreaded terrorist Hardeep Singh alias Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror outfit, has formed terrorist gangs comprising gangsters and shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to collect money from business houses through extortions.

As per National Investigation Agency (NIA), some persons have already been arrested in this regard, and raids were conducted on Thursday at nine locations in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The arrested accused persons have killed three businessmen/entities based in Punjab and identified other targets.

NIA conducts raids at nine locations in UP, Punjab

On Thursday NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab, and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case related to threatening and extorting money by Khalistani terrorists at Mehna, Moga, Punjab.

The case was originally registered as FIR No. 38/2021 dated 22.05.2021 at Police Station Mehna, district Moga, Punjab under sections 386, 387, 397, and 400 of Indian Penal Code and added sections 10, 11,16, and 18(B) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1959 and section 115 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Terror gangs threatening, extorting money from people

According to NIA, information received by Punjab Police revealed that Arshdeep Singh aka Arash, Charanjit Singh aka Rinku, and Ramandeep Singh aka Jajj, all currently abroad, had formed a gang and are threatening and extorting money from people. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-10/2021/NIA/DLI dated 10/06/2021 and taken over the investigation.

Declared designated terrorist forms terror gangs

During the investigation, three accused persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition have been recovered at the instance of the arrested accused persons. The absconding accused Arshdeep Singh is a close associate of Hardeep Singh (declared designated terrorist by the Government of India), chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and as per his directions, he had formed this terrorist gang comprising gangsters and shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In the searches conducted today empty bullet cartridges, one polybag containing 122 grams of narcotic substance, digital devices including, compact drives, mobile phones, SIM cards and many incriminating documents have been recovered.

Henchman held in April this year

The Moga police had arrested a member of an extortion gang. The henchman was identified as Sukhmander Singh, alias Harman. Police claimed that he was in touch with gangsters such as Charanjit Singh, alias Rinku Bihla, Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, and Ramandeep Singh, alias Raman Jajj.

According to police, the gang used to carry out a recce and provide the mobile numbers of businessmen and other rich individuals from Moga, Jagraon, Ferozepur, and Faridkot areas to the gangsters living in foreign countries. The gangsters then used to make Internet calls to their targets, demanding ransom.