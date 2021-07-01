A day after his detractor in the party Navjot Singh Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday convened a meeting of the party leaders of the urban areas of the State to 'flex his muscles'.

"The Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting with senior leaders of Punjab Congress from urban areas to discuss various issues and give their feedback. The leaders thanked CM for all the good work that the Congress government is doing under his leadership especially in urban areas", Punjab Congress tweeted after the meeting.

Capt shows his strength to party leadership

By convening today's meeting, Captain Amarinder Singh has exhibited his strength to the party leadership. Through this meeting, the Chief Minister has also given a message that party leaders and workers were with him.

In today's meeting, all prominent leaders of Congress from urban areas were present. These leaders expressed their faith in the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh.

"Meeting was not a show a strength"

Quoting Congress leader Gurjeet Singh, a news agency reported that the party has begun preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections. "Captain Sahib and Sidhu are our big leaders. Captain Sahib is leading is us and is capable of it. Today's meeting was neither lunch diplomacy nor a show of strength, it was a meeting of CM with party leaders," a news agency, quoting the leader, said.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, on Thursday said Sidhu's meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was a good sign. "This will help resolve the issue. I think there could be a resolution soon," he added.

Sidhu met Rahul, Priyanka on Wednesday

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday evening met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence to discuss his Punjab role. The meeting lasted for nearly an hour. Sidhu also met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier in the day.

Sidhu who reached New Delhi on Tuesday was not given time to meet Rahul Gandhi who said there was no meeting adding that, "I don't know what the fuss is about."

Punjab elections crucial for Congress

Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled for next year, are being considered crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is still in power.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.