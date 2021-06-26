After meeting with leaders of mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Union Government has now invited leaders of Kargil to discuss issues pertaining to the mountainous region.

The meeting of Union Minister of State for Home, G Krishan Reddy with representatives of Kargil will be held on July 1 in Delhi. "We have received an invitation for a meeting with Minister of States (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy on July 1 to discuss our demands", chairman of the newly formed Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai, told The International Business Times.

He said a 15-member delegation comprising representatives of political, religious, social, and student organizations will participate in the meeting. Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Feroz Khan will also attend the meeting.

To pursue Kargil agenda



Taking a cue from the Apex Committee of the Peoples' Movement of Ladakh, various political, social, religious, and student organizations constituted Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to chalk out the future course of action for their demands. KDA comprised representatives of all political parties of Kargil.

Apart from political and social groups, two religious organizations -- Islamia School and Imam Khumani Trust having a strong following in the mountainous region, are also part of the KDA.

KDA to hold discussions with Apex Committee on consensus



The Chairman of KDA said that they have received an invitation from the Apex Committee of Leh to discuss broader issues pertaining to the whole of Ladakh. "After our meeting with Union Government, we will hold dialogue with our counterparts in Leh", Karbalai told the IBT. He said earlier in the month of December 2020 a similar meeting was held to evolve consensus on broader issues.

Representatives of Leh, Kargil not on same page



While as Apex Committee is demanding Union Territory with the legislature, the chairman of the KDA said that they will raise the demand for full statehood for Ladakh during their meeting with Union Government. "Restoration of Article 370 and 35-A is also included in our charter of demand," Karbalai said.

Apex Committee of Leh, a powerful platform representing various politicians, religious and social organizations, has demanded the 6th Schedule of the Constitution with powers for protection and safeguarding interests of the local population.