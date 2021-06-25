Admitting that some terrorists may try to sneak into the Indian side after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the Army on Friday asserted that forces were ready to deal with any situation.

General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Army, Lieutenant General D P Pandey Friday said that the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan may push in some terrorists into Kashmir but the Army was ready to deal with any misadventure on LoC and the hinterland.

Asked if the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was a cause of concern in respect of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Gen Pandey said the situation here has changed over the past 30 years.

"I think there are two options, maybe some people will come here, but I assure you that whenever anyone tries to come, the control of J-K Police (over the situation) is very strong, and no wrong act will be allowed in Kashmir," he added.

The number of active PAK terrorists decreased in Kashmir

The number of Pakistani terrorists active in Kashmir has been dropping over the years due to several reasons like terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATA) pressure on Islamabad and these militants keeping a distance and working only as advisors, he said.

He said the neighbouring country's attempt to project the situation in the Valley as an "indigenous freedom struggle" has also contributed to the decreased number of active Pakistani terrorists here.

"The Pakistani terrorists have been directed, since the last three to four years, to keep a distance and work as advisors. There are two sides to it. The first is that if a Pakistani terrorist is not killed, the complicity of our neighbouring country is seen less. They have pressure from Paris-based FATF and others," GoC said.

Over 600 youth graduate as soldiers from Army's J-K Light Infantry Battalion

As many as 614 inspired young recruits from the Indian Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Battalion on Friday graduated as soldiers in a passing out-cum-attestation parade held in Srinagar.

The attestation parade, depicting the graduation of a Recruit and his transformation into a Young Soldier, was reviewed by Lieutenant General DP Pandey, said. The dauntless young soldiers of the regiment, hailing from all regions and religions of the union territory, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their Regimental song 'Balidanam Veer Lakshanam', inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir Valley.

"It was a beautiful drill. On the occasion, I would like to congratulate young soldiers, officers of the JAK LI regimental centre for training so well amid the COVID-19 restrictions. My heartiest congratulations to the JAKLI regimental centre," said the Lt Gen.