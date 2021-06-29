Within hours after his arrest, the self-styled commander of the pro-Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, Nadeem Abrar was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday morning. One Pakistani terrorist was also killed along with Abrar, who was arrested by the security forces on Monday afternoon.

The encounter took place at Malhoora Parimpora in Srinagar. Several incriminating materials, including firearms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site, police said.

How Abrar was killed after being arrested?

According to police, there was a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on the highway. "Keeping in view the seriousness of the input few joint Nakas of JKP and CRPF were placed along the highway. On Parimpora Naka a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade" police said.

The Naka party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting in the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken into the police station where after taking off his mask it was identified that he was terrorist Abrar a top LeT Commander. He was put to joint interrogation by JKP, CRPF, and Army. One Pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession, police said.

After being arrested police took Abrar to an isolated house to recover AK-47 riffle

On sustained interrogation, by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF & Army, he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Malhoora. Thereafter, he was taken to that house to recover the weapon after laying proper cordon of the suspected house.

"When the party was entering the house to recover the alleged weapon, one of his associate, a Pakistani terrorist about whom he didn't disclose anything hiding inside the house fired on the party", police said.

In the initial firefight, three CRPF personnel got injured and the Abrar accompanying the search party got hit, the police said. In the ensuing gunfire foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralized and Abrar also got killed. Two AK-47 rifles along with ammunition were recovered from the site.

Abrar was arrested on Monday



Involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, Abrar was arrested Monday in what the cops called a "big success". He was nabbed while travelling in a car in the Parimpora area of Srinagar.

Involved in dreaded attack on CRPF Jawans on March 25

Nadeem was involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lawaypora on March 25 this year. Three CRPF Jawans were killed in that attack carried out on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway and their rifle was also snatched. The rifle was later recovered from the possession of a terrorist earlier this month during an encounter in Sopore.