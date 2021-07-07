Known for his relations with Bollywood personalities, former chief minister and stalwart of National Conference Farooq Abdullah recalled Dilip Kumar's special affection with picturesque Kashmir Valley and people of this part of the country.

Shocked over the demise of legendary actor, Abdullah recalled his interactions with Dilip Kumar who, according to NC leader, he had a strong desire to do something big for this region.

Visited Kashmir Valley a number of times

Abdullah, who has personal relations with Dilip Kumar and his family, said that it was all due to his affection with Kashmir that the 'Tragedy King' visited Valley on several occasions. "Whenever I met him, he expressed his desire to do something for Kashmir," Abdullah said while recalling his meetings with Dilip Kumar. "Unfortunately, the legendary actor could not get the opportunity to fulfill his dream to do something for Kashmir."

The thespian was a good human being

Abdullah said that Dilip Kumar was not a legendary actor he was also a good human being. "I was saddened over the demise of the great human being", he said and said that he has already conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Legendary actor shot many hit films in Kashmir

It was all due to his affection for Kashmir that the people of Valley are shocked over the demise of the movie idol. As per reports in media, the late actor had shot many of his hit films in Kashmir Valley. Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu's ancestors were also from Kashmir. The actor worked towards promoting tourism in the Valley, especially in picturesque Pahalgam.

When Mufti visited Dilip Kumar's residence, invited him to visit Kashmir

Two months after becoming Chief Minister of J&K for the second time, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had visited the residence of Dilip Kumar on April 30, 2015, and invited the thespian to visit Kashmir Valley.

During his meeting, Sayeed had invited Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu to visit Kashmir Valley as state guests. Sayeed had described Dilip Kumar as one of the greatest actors of the Indian film industry and recalled some of his memorable works in a career spread over six decades.