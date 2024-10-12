Rubina Dilaik tripped and almost fell off at a recent fashion event. The television actress faced an awkward moment when she stumbled in her heels during a fashion show. Rubina was walking confidently in a gorgeous pink lehenga by designer Archana Kocchar when she tripped. However, the diva turned the embarrassing moment into an impressive moment by taking off her heels in style and walking barefoot.

Social media reactions

Many on social media were amazed by her confidence. However, many weren't too impressed. "Difference between being confident vs over confident," a social media user wrote. "Why these B grade actors started walking on the ramp? They don't know how to do walk so Only Models should walk on the runway," another social media user commented. "Why is she always acting so smart?" asked a user.

"Over Confident & Rude... She is always unnecessarily acting SMART," another user commented. "She might think she slayed it but the walk was pathetic," read a comment. "Her attitude needs to come down. She's not a big celebrity," another comment read. "Why can't she ever be normal?" one more of the comments read.

Rubina's daughters

While on the professional front, Rubina is reaching new heights. When it comes to her personal life, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin baby girls in November 2023. However, the two kept the faces of their little girls hidden from the world for almost a year and gave us a good look at their daughters recently.

"On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thankyou all for waiting patiently!" Rubina wrote while revealing the faces of Edhaa and Jeeva.