'They look like mom Rubina': Fans debate as Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla introduce their twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva to the world

Pouplar television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27, 2023. Ever since the birth of their daughter, the couple have been sharing glimpses of their newborn but refrained from revealing their faces on social media. In all the photos and videos shared by the couple, they ensured that Edhaa and Jeeva's faces were covered, however, on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The couple shared for the first time revealed their daughter's faces.

Abhinav and Rubina drop beautiful portraits of their kids.

On Instagram, Rubina and Abhinav posted adorable pictures of their twins, and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J). Thank you all for waiting patiently!"

Fans and celebs couldn't stop gushing over baby Edhaa and Jeeva's pictures.

Taking to their comment section, Bharti Singh wrote, "Jai mata di," Sugandha Mishra commented, "So pretty .. adorable like mata rani .. mini ma durga. god bless both of you." A comment by a fan read, "One is looking like Rubina ma'am and another is like Abhinav sir..... happy navratri to you."

A section of netizens also commented that they look like Rubina.

When Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twins

Talking about welcoming twins, Rubina Dilaik had earlier said, "When we got to know about it first that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav's reaction. We saw it during the ultrasound and he's like no way! I said yeah, that's the truth. He's like no, no, no way! I told him that that's what the doctor is saying. As soon as we stepped out of the clinic and while we were going back home, we did not talk to each other the entire way. We were not able to digest the good news."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were part of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina won the season.