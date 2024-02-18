Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twins in November 2023. Taking to social media, the couple announced the arrival of their bundle of joy with a heartwarming video and revealed that they have named their twins — Jeeva and Edhaa.

New mommy Rubina Dilaik in a black swimsuit

On December 27, a month after the arrival of their twins, Rubina and Abhinav shared a glimpse of their daughters.

Sharing a series of adorable pictures, the couple jointly wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans and celebrities congratulated the couple.

Rubina also shared her postpartum period journey on her Instagram stories. She spoke about her entire pregnancy journey and also revealed why losing weight is a bit difficult now after delivery. She also said that it was tough for her to lose weight.

The actor is currently holidaying with her family and celebrated Valentine's Day with her twins and husband.

She shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram. She captioned the picture, "This Valentine's was Fam-time." The actress has also added a black heart emoji to the post.

Abhinav Shukla also shared a picture of their Valentine's Day date setup. The photo revealed a beautifully set table for two. A chocolate cake accompanied by a bottle of wine gave a glimpse of their oh-so-romantic evening. What caught everyone's attention was the heartfelt card that read, "Happy Valentine's Day my munchkin!! This is our first as parents. Love you".

Rubina reshared his post on her Instagram Stories.

Slaying holiday fashion goals like a total fashionista, Rubina chose a black swimsuit.

On Saturday, Rubina shared drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her vacation wearing a black swimsuit. She looked breathtakingly beautiful and set the gram on fire with her jaw-dropping pictures.

Netizens were not impressed with Rubina's new photoshoot and slammed her.

A user mentioned, "After baby u are fit and want to show everyone? This is not the way and dress up. Your fitness can inspiring but the approach is not perfect.. It's a show off to everyone.."

Another mentioned, Why is she revealing so much.."

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018.

Work front

Rubina is well known for her role in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season.