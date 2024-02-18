Celebrities and fans have an unbreakable bond; it's the power and love of enormous fans that make or break a star. However, there are times when fans see their favourite stars, singers, or performances and tend to get overwhelmed, and they often try to mob their favourite singers, or actors and throng them to click selfies.

Fans often take selfies or merely click with their favourite celeb. There are times when actors' bodyguards try to pull the fans away. In the past, Arjit Singh, Nick Jonas, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, have had major fan encounters wherein the fans have tried to come very near to the celebs, which made the celebs uncomfortable. A similar incident happened with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty stops bodyguards from misbehaving with specially-abled fan

The couple, along with their family in Singapore, returned from Singapore with their kids, Viaan and Samisha, on Saturday.

As Raj and Shilpa headed towards their car, a specially-abled fan approached Raj Kundra for a photo. However, the couple's bodyguard intervened and prevented the fan from taking a picture. The bodyguard pulled the fan mercilessly. Shilpa didn't like the way the bodyguard' handed the fan and gestured to her bodyguard to be careful.

The specially-abled fan gestured to Shilpa Shetty with gratitude and left the place.

A user wrote, "Shilpa Shetty se jyada bodyguard ko attitude he ( The bodyguard has more attitude than Shilpa Shetty).

Another mentioned, "Wow that man in white is damn rude they are not minding the fan n he is a special child please have some empathy. Shilpa Shetty isn't having attitude.."

The third user wrote, "He is a disabled poor man stop treating people like slaves. Just he is not a celebrity doesn't mean you're gonna humiliate him.."

The couple celebrated their second child, daughter Samisha's birthday.

The actress recently penned a heartfelt note on her daughter Samisha's 4th birthday. She wrote, "My Gudiya...Barely 4 years old, but holds all the love, compassion, bravery, sensibility, and empathy one can possibly have. Happy birthdaaaaayyyyyy, my jaan. Thankyouuuuu for choosing me, you wonderful soul. We lovvveee youuu soooo muccchhh... the world is a better place ever since you arrived. #BabyGirl #MotherDaughter #love #family #birthdaygirl #gratitude #blessed."

Shilpa Shetty made her OOT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. The show is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, and Shilpa portrays the head of Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad.